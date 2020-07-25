Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,155 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,874. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.