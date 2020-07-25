Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,211 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. 769,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

