Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,758 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 2,701,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

