Ledyard National Bank Sells 4,395 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 1,815,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

