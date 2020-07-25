Ledyard National Bank Sells 45,736 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,736 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 1,152,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,831. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

