Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,112 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 829,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 120,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. 3,652,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,643. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

