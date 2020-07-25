Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. 324,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,210. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

