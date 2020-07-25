Ledyard National Bank Takes $1.46 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

