LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,969. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $643.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $3,051,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 186.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 602,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

