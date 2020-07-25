LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 427,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,969. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

