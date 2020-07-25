Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.24. 118,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.59.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

