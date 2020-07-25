Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 463,469 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 207,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $147.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

