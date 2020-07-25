Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $165.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.03. 3,722,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,374. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

