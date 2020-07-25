M. Kraus & Co Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 45,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,502.89. 44,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The company has a market cap of $1,031.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,462.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,372.14. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.