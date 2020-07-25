M. Kraus & Co Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.