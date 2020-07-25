M. Kraus & Co Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. 977,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,436. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

