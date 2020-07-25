M. Kraus & Co Invests $205,000 in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 707,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.