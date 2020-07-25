M. Kraus & Co Purchases New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $197.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. The company has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.