Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Magellan Health stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

