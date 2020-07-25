Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. 746,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 58.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

