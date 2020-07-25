Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.20.

MANH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. 746,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after buying an additional 707,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after buying an additional 70,783 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $86,109,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

