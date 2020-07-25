Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.20.
MANH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. 746,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.04.
In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after buying an additional 707,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after buying an additional 70,783 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $86,109,000.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.