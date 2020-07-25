Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,103,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.65. The stock had a trading volume of 541,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

