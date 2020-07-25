Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,541,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,827. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $6,730,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

