MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXL. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

MXL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 1,413,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $134,182.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MaxLinear by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

