Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $24,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.72. 2,194,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,079. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

