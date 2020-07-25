Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

