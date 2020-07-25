Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

