Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $62.13. 123,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,819. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

