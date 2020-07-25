Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.03. 512,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,935. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

