Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after buying an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after buying an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,728. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

