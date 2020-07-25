Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.20. 129,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

