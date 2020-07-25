Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $7.15 on Friday, hitting $403.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.70 and a 200-day moving average of $332.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

