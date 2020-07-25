Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. 192,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

