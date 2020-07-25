Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.
Meta Financial Group stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $684.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.
In other news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.
