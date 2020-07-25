Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $684.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

