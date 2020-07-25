MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Securities began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.80.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $656.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $482,817.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.