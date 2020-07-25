Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Microvision to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Microvision alerts:

MVIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 5,973,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,048,915. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 22.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.