Mizuho Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,594.57.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $11.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1,504.65. 44,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,462.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,372.14. The company has a market cap of $1,031.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.