Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 347,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,273. The firm has a market cap of $631.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.