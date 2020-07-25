Moffett Nathanson Reiterates Hold Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VZ. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.84.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. 17,805,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,417,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.