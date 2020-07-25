Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,405. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

