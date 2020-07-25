Monero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.38 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $73.11 or 0.00762497 BTC on major exchanges including B2BX, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $58.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003380 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,643,290 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

