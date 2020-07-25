Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $207.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.60. 731,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.07. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cintas by 48.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cintas by 28.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

