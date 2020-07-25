Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of MS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,586. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

