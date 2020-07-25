Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 45,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,031.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,462.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,372.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.