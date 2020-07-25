Morris Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.64. 157,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

