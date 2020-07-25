Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 277,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

