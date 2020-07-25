Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,812 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.26. 1,110,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.