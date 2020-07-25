Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 405 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,011,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,587,000 after purchasing an additional 311,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $99.10. 1,438,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,500. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

