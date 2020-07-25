Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

