Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,771 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 87,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 180,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. 3,267,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

